U.S. Customs intercepts illegal snails from Italy at port of Memphis

The shipment from the Sicilian city of Palermo was disguised as olives, chocolate cream candies and bread.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Agriculture Specialists in Memphis intercepted four kilos of live snails from Italy en route to New Jersey last Friday, July 15.

The shipment from the Sicilian city of Palermo was disguised as olives, chocolate cream candies and bread. However, an x-ray inspection revealed anomalies in the shipment, and the box of snails was discovered along with the other permissible food items.

The snails were identified as Theba pisana, commonly known as the white garden snail, white Italian snail, Mediterranean coastal snail, or the Mediterranean snail.

The species is considered a dangerous pest due to its ability to rapidly aggregate. They can defoliate large trees, such as citrus, and may also consume grain crops.

The mollusks can also spread infections when feeding on crops by infecting the grain.

“Our agriculture specialists are highly skilled in preventing shippers’ attempts to circumvent U.S. laws and regulations regarding agriculture importations,” said Acting Area Port Director Michael R. Johnson. “Judging from the plethora of Italian restaurants near the snail’s destination, they may have ended up on someone’s plate, but they were both a restricted organism and mis-manifested. U.S. laws need to be followed and my officers are there to vigilantly enforce them.”