U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Memphis Thursday to update I-40 bridge construction

I-40 bridge indefinite closure causing continued transportation, commerce challenges; TDOT expected to provide updated construction timeline soon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Memphis Thursday to tour the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge site and update the repair process.

The bridge closed to car and truck traffic indefinitely May 11th, after a routine inspection found a large crack in a steel support beam.

Secretary Buttigieg is scheduled first to have a roundtable discussion at 11 a.m. at the FedEx distribution center in Memphis, with Senator Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Steve Cohen who is also expected to attend.

The FedEx discussion is expected to center on how the I-40 bridge closure has negatively impacted freight movement in and out of Memphis.

Secretary Buttigieg will also tour the I-40 bridge worksite and give remarks Thursday afternoon.

TDOT is also expected this week to provide a more detailed construction timeline on when the bridge can reopen to traffic.

Last month, TDOT and ARDOT leaders feared it could take months, not weeks, to safely reopen the bridge after extensive repairs.

For now, the older I-55 bridge is the only the Mississippi River crossing connecting Memphis and Arkansas.

The Arkansas Trucking Association said the I-55 bridge now averages more than 66,000 daily vehicles - compared to 45,000 before the I-40 bridge closure.

Two temporary closures of some or all lanes this past week backed up I-55 bridge traffic for miles.

Local 24 News plans to live stream portions of Secretary Buttigieg's visit on localmemphis.com.

Reporter Brad Broders will provide updates throughout the day online and on his Twitter account @Local24Brad.