USA Today features National Civil Rights Museum among ‘10 Best History Museums’ in the U.S.

The National Civil Rights Museum has been named one of the best in the United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — USA TODAY’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice travel awards named National Civil Rights Museum (ranked #8) as one of the Best History Museums in the U.S. A panel of experts partnered with 10 Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular online vote.

The civil rights museum joins a list of niche history and war museums including National Museum of the Marine Corps, The Henry Ford, National Infantry Museum & Soldier Center, The Mob Museum and the National Museum of the Pacific War.

“We are both excited and honored to make this Top 10 List of visitor favorites. It is confirmation that we are providing an experience that is educational, meaningful and relevant,” said museum president, Terri Lee Freeman.

The museum is also a winner in other USA Today’s best museums contests including America’s Top Ten Treasures in 2001, Best Iconic American Attraction in 2013, and Best Tennessee Attraction in 2018. It was also selected as a top 20 Best Historic Southern Attraction in 2015.

The 10 Best Readers' Choice Award contest launches new categories every other Monday, revealing each category's 20 nominees. After 4 weeks of voting, the contest closes on the 28th day. All voting is digital. Rules allow the public the right to vote online for one nominee per category, per day.