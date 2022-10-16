Goodrum Sets Club Record for Goals as Memphis 901 FC Clinches No. 2 Seed with 2-0 Victory Over FC Tulsa

Memphis used goals from Phillip Goodrum, Aaron Molloy and Dylan Borczak to get three points and secure the best finish in club history.

TULSA, Okla — Memphis 901 FC locked up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 3-0 victory over FC Tulsa in their regular season finale on Saturday night.

901 FC start on the front foot dominating possession in the first 10 minutes before Leston Paul found Goodrum on a diving header for his 21st goal of the season, setting the single season goals scored record in the 9th minute. Goodrum's 21 goals bests the previous record set by Kyle Murphy who scored 20 during the 2021 season. The striker finished the regular season second the golden boot race just one goal behind Milan Iloski of Orange County SC.

Molloy doubled the lead when he put away a penalty in the 37th minute. Memphis has held their opposition from scoring a goal in the first half in 22 of their 34 games this season and are 17-2-0 after leading at halftime.

Borczak put the exclamation point on the victory with a strike to beat the keeper in the 55th minute, scoring his first goal with 901 FC.