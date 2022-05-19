USPS releasing 'Mighty Mississippi' Forever stamps

The 10 different stamps will follow the river's course from north to south. They'll be released Monday, May 23.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The United States Postal Service is releasing a new line of Forever stamps to honor the Mississippi River.

According to the Postal Service, the 10 different stamps will follow the river's course from north to south. They'll be released Monday, May 23.

The stamps will be introduced in a free in-person ceremony at the Beale Street Landing in Memphis on May 23 starting at 11 a.m. Those looking to attend the ceremony are encouraged to RSVP.