x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

USPS to host hiring fair for job opportunities in the Memphis area

$18.51 per hour starting pay, paid bi-weekly.
US Postal Service _2963935641348344-159532

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a job, the United State Postal Service just might have something for you.

USPS is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join its mission of service to the Memphis area with competitive wages, benefits and career advancement opportunities.'

Hiring Fair:

  • Saturday, January 22, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN, 38111, between 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. (CST).

Employment Requirements:

  • 18-years-old at time of appointment or 16-years-old with a high school diploma
  • United States citizen or permanent resident
  • Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening
  • If driving is part of the job, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record

USPS personnel will be on-site to assist applicants with detailed information about the positions and answer questions. For more information, click here.

Related Articles

In Other News

Opinion | While the MLK holiday is over, the fight for the right to vote continues | Otis Sanford