USPS to host hiring fair for job opportunities in the Memphis area

$18.51 per hour starting pay, paid bi-weekly.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you're looking for a job, the United State Postal Service just might have something for you.

USPS is looking for committed and motivated individuals to join its mission of service to the Memphis area with competitive wages, benefits and career advancement opportunities.'

Hiring Fair:

Saturday, January 22, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN, 38111, between 10:00 A.M. - 2:00 P.M. (CST).

Employment Requirements:

18-years-old at time of appointment or 16-years-old with a high school diploma

United States citizen or permanent resident

Ability to pass a criminal background check and drug screening

If driving is part of the job, applicants must have a valid state driver’s license and a safe driving record