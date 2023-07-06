x
UTHSC evacuating buildings after "suspicious device" found

Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis is evacuating two of its buildings on campus after a 'suspicious device' was found, according to a post to social media.

UTHSC said in the post, “UTHSC Alert: Emergency! Evacuate the GEB and CHIPS due to a suspicious device located in the General Education Building. UTPD is on the scene.”

The GEB is the General Education Building and CHIPS is the Center for Healthcare Improvement and Patient Simulation. Both are located on S. Dunlap St. in the Medical District.

We have reached out to UTHSC to learn more about the situation. 

