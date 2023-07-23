Memphis VA hospital to be renamed after Lieutenant Colonel Luke Weathers Jr., WWII hero

On Monday, the Memphis VA hospital is being renamed in honor of Tuskegee airman Lieutenant Colonel Luke Weathers Jr.
A Memphis native, Weathers enlisted in one of the first training programs open to African-American pilots and flew with the celebrated "Red Tails" during World War II.
He is credited with bringing down German and Italian planes during the war.
Congressman Steve Cohen will be on hand at the ceremony. Cohen introduced the bill to rename the hospital last year.
Weathers received the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Congressional Gold Medal and other honors. He served as an air traffic controller in Memphis and died in 2011 at 90 years old.