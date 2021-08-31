Vacation Express to resume seasonal nonstop Memphis-Cancun service

The service will begin in May 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Vacation Express will resume its summer nonstop weekly service between Memphis International Airport and Cancun International Airport next year.

The service will begin in May 2022, continuing through July 31.

Six-night vacation packages at several resorts in the Cancun and Riviera Maya areas are available.

The Memphis-Cancun service will be operated by VivaAerobus and will feature 180-seat Airbus 320 aircraft.





Schedule:

Memphis to Cancun (Sunday)

Departs: 8:00 am

Arrives: 10:55 am

Cancun to Memphis (Saturday)

Departs: 6:30 pm

Arrives: 8:55 pm