Valero Refining recognized for workplace safety record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) recognized Valero Refining Company - Tennessee, LLC in Memphis with its second Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition (STAR) award. The award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). “Valero once again meets the high standards needed to receive this honor with its proven ability to uphold an excellent safety record,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott. “It takes effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace.” Scott presented the Volunteer STAR award to Valero managers and employees Friday, July 23, 2021, in Memphis.

Safety is a core value and a part of our culture,” said Eric Brown, Vice President and General Manager for the Valero Memphis Refinery. “VPP helps ensure that safety is everyone’s responsibility through active participation in safety programs. I want to thank TOSHA for renewing our certification and allowing our employees to share and learn from other sites.”



The Valero Memphis Refinery manufactures various petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and kerosene.



“The Valero Memphis Refinery is one of 10 Valero Refineries that are certified as VPP STAR sites,” Brown said. “We take great pride in continued safe operations as we provide Memphis and the Tri-State area with quality petroleum products.”



There are currently 35 Volunteer STAR sites in Tennessee. TOSHA awards the company a certificate of recognition, along with a STAR flag to fly at its facility. The company also has the option of using the Volunteer STAR logo on its correspondences and documents.



The standard for participation in the STAR program confirms a company’s safety and health program helps reduce accidents and injuries. As part of the program, TOSHA removes employers from programmed compliance inspection lists for three years.



For more information on the Volunteer STAR award program and other TOSHA award programs, contact the agency at (800) 325-9901.