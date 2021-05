A woman in her late 40s has been arrested for shooting a gun into the ground in Van Buren.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A woman in her late 40s has been arrested this afternoon (May 14) for shooting a gun into the ground in Van Buren.

According to Van Buren Police, the woman was angry because a neighbor was using a leaf blower.

Police say the woman was intoxicated, ran back into the house and police broke down the door to arrest her.