Venues reopening this weekend after new Directive from Health Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department’s latest health directive has several entertainment venues back in business Saturday.

For starters, Memphis-based Malco Theaters reopened four of its locations across the city. Movie lovers can now enjoy the big screen at the Paradisco Cinema Grill & IMAX, Collierville Cinema Grill & IMAX, Stage Cinema Grill and Wolfchase Cinema Grill. Each location is selling tickets online and also offers full-screen rentals for groups.

The Memphis Zoo in Overton Park is open again as well and Saturday's nice weather didn’t hurt. Just like with restaurants, the zoo is capping guest admissions at 50%, or no more than 5,000 visitors at any time.

Finally, if music is more your thing, the STAX Museum is also back open. Located in South Memphis, it will operate at regular business hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday).

Executive Director Jeff Colliath says new safety protocols are in place to make everyone feel safe, including cashless transactions and acrylic shields at the front desk. "It's sort of one of those things where we've been playing the hand we've been dealt," Colliath said. "It's been a tough year and we're excited to reopen today and still share this amazing story about STAX records and all the great music that was made here at the corner of College and McLemore."