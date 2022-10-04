Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911.
According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee.
Below is a list of the emergency numbers for local emergency agencies should customers need them. It may be best to save them to a phone’s contact list.
- Memphis Police: 901-543-6333
- Memphis Fire Department: 901-458-3311
- Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: 901-379-7625
- Shelby County Fire Department: 901-386-1728
- Bartlett Police: 901-385-5555
- Collierville Police: 901-853-3207
- Germantown Police: 901-754-7222
- Millington Police: 901-872-3333