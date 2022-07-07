One military foundation is gifting a veteran a fully paid off vehicle

According to MWSF, Robert Hunt joined the military in 1995, and he was wounded in combat twice in Iraq, receiving two purple hearts for his injuries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Military Warriors Support Foundation’s (MWSF) Transportation4Heroes program, which has gifted more than 130 paid-in-full vehicles to veterans since 2015, has chosen another veteran to award a vehicle.

MWSF said U. S. Army veteran Robert Hunt will receive the Homer-Skelton Chrysler-Dodge Jeep Ram. They said Hunt is a “true American hero”.

According to MWSF, Hunt joined the military in 1995, and he served in several countries like Bosnia Herzegovina, Afghanistan, Turkey, Cuba and Iraq. Hunt was wounded in combat twice in Iraq, receiving two purple hearts for his injuries.

The foundation said it will award hunt with the vehicle Thursday, July 7 at the Homer Skelton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram at 11 a.m.

Along with providing veterans with payed off vehicles, MWSF also offers veterans financial and mentorship programs made to help them reenter society after serving the country.