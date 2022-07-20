Treatment program honors veterans with graduation ceremony

The program provides treatment and aid to veterans who have criminal cases in Shelby County, requiring them to attend a series of court and training sessions.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While celebrating its 10th anniversary, seven veterans will be honored by the Shelby County Veteran’s Treatment Court, which is an intervention program that aims to redirect Veterans, preventing them from committing crimes.

The treatment court said the honorees will attend a graduation and anniversary ceremony at the Criminal Justice Center.

The program provides treatment and aid to veterans who have criminal cases in Shelby County, requiring them to attend a series of court and training sessions.

Veterans who participate in the program had criminal cases that involve mental illness and other related disorders and substance abuse.