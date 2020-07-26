Video of teens vandalizing Putt-Putt Golf & Games goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shocking video has been shared thousands of times on social media showing teenagers at Putt-Putt Golf & Games in northeast Memphis throwing things at employees after the place had to close early.
According to an MPD report, the incident happened around 7:30 after 300 to 400 teenagers were dropped off by parents unsupervised before one of them threw a firework at the group causing a stampede.
Putt-Putt decided to close early because of it and said it could not issue refunds at the moment, which angered many of the teenagers. In a video captured by another customer, a teenage girl is throwing the plexiglass divider, cash registers, and line dividers at employees behind the counter.
The general manager said there was surprisingly minor damage and no one was hurt, but they are looking for who did this to hold them accountable.
In the MPD report, it was noted that Putt-Putt declined a report for damages. However, a 13-year-old boy was issued a juvenile summons for disorderly conduct.
Putt-Putt Games & Golf released a statement about the incident.
"Unfortunately, yesterday evening we had an incident that we have never experienced in 57 years of business. Parents chose to leave large groups of teenagers at our facility without their supervision. Some of those people chose to create a disturbance the likes of which we have never seen. We are very thankful that none of our Golf and Games family or customers were injured during this situation. We are actively trying to identify those involved and hold them accountable for their actions. Going forward, any minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Anyone that is left unattended will be asked to leave. We have been the Memphis area's locally owned place for family entertainment for nearly six decades. We will always welcome those who choose to share their family experiences with us. Please understand this is not a reflection of us or our park. We look forward to serving you soon."