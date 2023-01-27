Video released in deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols

City of Memphis officials released the graphic footage at 6 p.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The police video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

The City of Memphis has publicly released video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later.

The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at the latest instance of police brutality in the U.S.

Tyre Nichols' family members and their lawyers, who saw the footage before it was publicly released, said it shows officers "savagely beating" the skateboarder and FedEx worker for three minutes in an assault that the legal team likened to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

The city of Memphis posted the video on their Vimeo site, and you can watch it HERE. It is one hour and seven minutes long. We are currently reviewing the footage that has been released. This story will be updated once it has been reviewed. Watch live coverage in the video above.

The officers involved in the deadly incident, all of whom are Black, were charged Thursday with murder and other crimes in the killing of Nichols, who died three days after the confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy told reporters at a news conference that although the officers each played different roles in the killing, “they are all responsible.”

In a statement released after the video's release, Mulroy said, "I know the Shelby County community, and the nation, are feeling both the outrage and the deep pain that comes with witnessing these acts of violence. We know the family and community are in mourning. And we recognize and understand the right to public protest, but both we and Tyre’s family ask that any demonstrations in response to the video be peaceful.

The video was released because it was important to the community and to Tyre’s family, as they want the world to be their witness and feel their pain. But as we witness the tragic end of Tyre’s life, I also urge you to remember Tyre Nichols as his family does: with his big smile, skateboarding, and being a loving family member.

The release was delayed because it was important to make sure witnesses spoke first from their memory and nothing else. As D.A., I have always sought to balance out the rightful demands of the community with protecting the integrity of our investigation and prosecution.

It’s my hope that this tragedy can lead to a broader conversation on police reform. Memphis has a number of local community groups and I urge you to support them in their social justice efforts. We also commit to partnering with them and doing whatever we can with our resources to help our community heal.

While nothing we do can bring Tyre back, we promise you that we are doing all we can to ensure that Tyre’s family, and our city of Memphis, see justice for Tyre Nichols."

Nichols' family members pleaded for any protests to remain peaceful.

In an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, members of Nichols' family, including his mother, RowVaughn Wells, said the officers brought shame to their families and the Black community.