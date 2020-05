Graduates submitted their names and the governor read each and every one of them.

JACKSON, Miss — Saturday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves wanted to send a huge congratulations to the class of 2020 for their accomplishments.

Governor Reeves hosted the first statewide graduation ceremony live on the state of Mississippi's Facebook page. High school and college graduates submitted their names and the governor read each and every one of them.

He said he wanted to do this because so many graduation ceremonies were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.