Davis marched beside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And founded his own insurance agency in the historic Orange Mound community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A public visitation for former Memphis City Council Member and business pioneer Fred Davis will be held Monday.

His visitation will take place from Noon until 4:00 pm. At M.J. Edwards funeral home on Airways Boulevard in Whitehaven.