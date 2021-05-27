Visitation & Sea of Blue are Thursday for fallen Memphis Officer Scotty Triplett

"I will miss him so much. Our kids will too. His death will impact our lives in so many ways for eternity," Triplett's wife said in a statement.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services begin Thursday for fallen Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett.

The 47-year-old passed away in the hospital, hours after being hit on his motorcycle, with its lights on, by a car in Hickory Hill during a department approved motorcade on Saturday May 22.

Fran Triplett, Officer Triplett's widow, released the following statement Thursday:

"I’ve always known the risks... the dangers... that come with being, not only a police officer’s wife but, a Motor Officer’s wife. I just didn’t expect this...

Words and phrases that describe Scotty would be... one-of-a-kind, hilarious, fun-loving, passionate, compassionate, genuine... just to name a few.

If he wasn’t hunting or fishing or hanging out with family & friends... Scotty was the happiest when he was on his bike, sweating, soaked to the bone. He loved to “feel the day”. That was his thing.

Thank you to everyone who has shared “Scotty stories”. Those have been keeping me going. My family & I are also grateful for such a strong support system. We love & appreciate you.

I will miss him so much. Our kids will too. His death will impact our lives in so many ways for eternity, but Scotty would want his family, including his blue family, to celebrate his life & “feel the day”."

Triplett’s career with the Memphis Police Department began in August of 1993. In a Facebook post, the department thanked Officer Triplett for his 27 years of service to the Memphis community.

Visitation for Officer Triplett is Thursday between 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Hope Church on 8500 Walnut Grove Road in Cordova. That will be followed by a Sea of Blue ride across Memphis to honor him.

The funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday at Hope Church on Walnut Grove Road.