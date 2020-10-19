Give blood with Vitalant, get free delivery from Bite Squad and a facemask

With a need for blood donors in the Mid-South, Vitalant & Bite Squad have teamed up with a special offer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With coronavirus cases increasing once again, local blood provider Vitalant and Bite Squad are launching a two-week blood drive to help Memphis area patients through life-saving blood and plasma donations. Blood donors are desperately needed to make up for the shortfall of thousands of uncollected donations at cancelled blood drives during the Covid-19 period.

The companies announced today that anyone giving blood with Vitalant beginning today, Monday, October 19 through Monday, November 2 will receive a coupon with a code for free delivery the next time they use Bite Squad … along with a facemask to help fight against the spread of the virus.

There are multiple Vitalant Blood Centers locations in the Memphis area including:

1045 Madison Ave. in Memphis;

4702 Spottswood Ave. in Memphis;

7505 Highway 64, Suite 109 in Bartlett;

1055 Goodman Rd. E., Ste J in Southaven;

2095 Exeter, #75 in Germantown.

Vitalant and Bite Squad encourage donors to make an appointment at 877-25VITAL, or vitalant.org.

Already this fall, more than 800 school blood drives scheduled with Vitalant have been forced to cancel, resulting in 27,000 potential uncollected donations. Key factors in the immediate need for plasma and the significant need for blood donations include:

Convalescent plasma therapy is the only currently available investigational antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.

Amidst the pandemic, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies.

“We’re grateful for this partnership and the incentives Bite Squad is providing to encourage these communities to come together in supporting this mission and to recognize the immediate need for plasma, platelet and blood donations,” says Vitalant’s South Division Vice President, James Dugger. “Every donation can impact individuals in a life-affirming manner. Donors literally make this mission possible.”