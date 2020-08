Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt is said to have made the announcement via a Zoom press conference.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jeremy Banks, the linebacker previously dismissed from the Vols program last October, is back with the team, 247Sports confirmed on Monday.

According to the website, Banks has been officially reinstated.

Vols coach Jeremy Pruitt is said to have made the announcement via a Zoom press conference.

Banks remained enrolled in classes at UT since his dismissal from the team in October.