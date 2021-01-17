Volunteer Memphis hosts MLK Days of Service over the holiday weekend

MLK Days of Service features dozens of volunteer projects that range from socially-distanced outdoor clean-ups to virtual webinars. The events were designed to educate the community on a range of topics such as financial literacy and leadership skills.

"This is to honor the legacy and memory of what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr stood for, which is service and selflessness," said City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas. "We wanted to make sure that, even though this a holiday it's a three-day weekend, that we got out and had a day of service instead of just a day off."