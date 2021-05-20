Volunteers still needed now and will be even more after the pandemic

Thousands have volunteered to help others through the pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 4,200 volunteers have helped get 600,000 Covid-19 vaccines in arms across Shelby County.

There's a great amount of gratitude for these thousands of volunteers who have helped save lives during the pandemic. Shelby County and Memphis leaders met at the Pipkin Building vaccine site Thursday to honor all those who have helped.

"We are just so grateful for everything that you all have done here," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said.

The vaccine sites throughout Shelby County have been staffed with students entering the medical field and ready to help those in need.

"It was really awesome to have these volunteer opportunities to be able to give back to the community," UTHSC student Austin O'Connor said.

No matter the skills you could lend, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, it has been appreciated.

"We just have volunteers come out with no medical background that are directing traffic, taking info, and answering questions," Strickland said. "It’s just been a united effort and I’m so happy and proud."

Thank you to @MayorMemphis, @MayorLeeHarris, and @IntlPaperCo, for helping us recognize and celebrate all of the Mid-South's COVID-19 volunteers.



Special thank you to volunteers from @uthsc for being with us at the Pipkin Building today! pic.twitter.com/Xaacjnz0Cu — Volunteer Memphis (@VolunteerMEM) May 20, 2021

Reggie Crenshaw, CEO and President of Volunteer Memphis, said volunteers have helped with mobile food pantries, giving out Covid-19 tests, and staffing learning centers for students learning virtually.

"We had many volunteers who stepped up and mentored, who helped coach, who were shoulders that students and young people could lean on during this time," Crenshaw said.

Crenshaw said volunteers are still needed now, but once the pandemic is over they will be even more crucial.