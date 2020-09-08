Shelby County leaders and volunteers help to clean up Northaven

74 percent of complaints of illegal dumping to Mayor Lee Harris' action center came from the neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shelby County leaders and volunteers took to the streets to clean up Northaven.

Trash and illegal dumping in that community made up nearly 74 percent of complaints to Mayor Lee Harris' action center.

Volunteers from the Northaven Community Association and Shelby County leaders picked up trash throughout that community.

Waste collection services in Northaven ended August 4 for more than 1,000 households. However, thanks to a new collection company coming in, things should improve quickly.

"I think the number one priority in many places I traveled, including Northaven is neighborhood neglect and blight and it's about time we invest in our neighborhoods and turn this thing around," said Shelby County Mayor, Lee Harris.