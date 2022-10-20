"Be patient—it’s a new system" Shelby County Voter Commission still gathering first-day early voter turnout details

According to SCVC, first day voter turnout numbers will increase because the commission is still processing address changes and absentee mail in votes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Election Commission shared that at least 4,929 people participated in the first day of early voting for the Nov. 8, 2022 State and Federal General Elections on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

After 15 years of using old equipment, voters casted their ballots on new voter machines.

The commission said that poll officers and staff are still adjusting to new equipment, so voting details may be gathered a little slower than normal this year.

“I know you all are waiting for early voting numbers in detail. Be patient— it’s a new system, and officers and their staff are still learning,” Shelby County Commission Administrator of Elections, Linda Phillips said.

According to Phillips, the commission is still processing address changes and absentee mail in votes. Because information is still being processed, Phillips said the early voter outcome participation numbers will continue to increase.

Phillips said 10,504 voters voted on the first day of early voting in 2018. The commission said it expects to see similar numbers as they continue to learn how to track voter outcome and operate voter equipment.

Phillips said issues for voters were minor. She also said voter wait lines were short at the beginning of the day, and as the day continued, voter lines were cleared 90 minutes after polls opened.

Early voting will continue until Saturday, Nov. 3. The deadline to request an absentee by-mail ballot is Tuesday, Nov. 1.

During early voting and on Election Day, voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. That can be a driver's license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if expired.

A student ID or out-of-state driver's license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.