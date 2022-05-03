Early voting polls will close after today ahead of election day

Those who wish to participate in the last day of early voting can visit any of the 26 early voting locations.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After two weeks of early voting, Thursday, April 28 will be the day that people can get to the polls and vote before election day on May 3.

All 26 polling locations for the Shelby County Primary Elections will be open.

Early voting will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

The Downtown voting location at 157 Poplar Ave. will have different hours of operation, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 5 p.m.

Those who wish to participate in the last day of early voting can click here for a list of all available polling locations.

Voters can click here to find their designated voting location for election day.