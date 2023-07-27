Meet the Memphis Mayoral Candidates: Willie Herenton

The ABC24 candidate profile series features a new mayoral candidate each week leading up to election day, October 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Each week, ABC24 will feature a different candidate to highlight where they stand on hot button issues before Memphis voters select new city council members and a new Memphis Mayor this fall.

Willie Herenton is a lifelong Memphian who served five consecutive terms as Memphis’s first Black Mayor. He talked about public safety, poverty, economic development and crime.

“We’re gonna implement some intervention, prevention and some restorative justice programs,” Herenton said. “The major thing I’d like to accomplish is forging ahead with a partnership with the Memphis Shelby County Schools.”

He said crime prevention is crucial because it’s the pipeline to how business grows in every corner of Memphis.

“It’s very difficult to recruit companies to a crime-ridden city,” Herenton said. “Low educational entertainment on the part of a large segment of our students, that’s an issue. Poverty certainly is an issue here. So, it’s just a whole array of urban issues that we need to attack and affordable housing.”

“There’s a critical housing problem here in Memphis that we need to address as well,” Herenton continued.

He also talked about the economic impact he said he already brought to the 901.

“In 1991, when I became the mayor, downtown Memphis was desolate, baron - we didn’t have any fortune 500 companies located in Memphis,” Herenton said. “Through our leadership, we forged ahead with some fantastic partnerships that today, you see big companies that have a major footprint in Memphis.”

He also addressed there were some shortfalls when he served as Mayor.

“We should have a metropolitan form of government – that was a missed opportunity for Memphis and it was on my watch,” Herenton said. “We missed getting an NFL and Nashville got that. We missed Casino gaming.”

The Casino gaming proposition could have been a high revenue source for the Bluff City.