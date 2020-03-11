Polls open in Memphis and the Mid-South | We'll have updates throughout the day

We'll be updating this post with any breaking election news. Bookmark this page for election results tonight.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Voters in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas head to the polls today to choose a new president, new senators, and new representatives in what is sure to be a historic election day.

We'll be updating this page all day with the latest news and with election results so bookmark this page and download our app for updates.

The biggest race in the Mid-South this November 3rd is presidential incumbent Donald Trump's face off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden. Though most analysts, including 538, predict that Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas will choose Donald Trump, there is a potential for surprises every election day.

For US Senate seats, Lamar Alexander's vacated seat in Tennessee is up for grabs by Republican nominee Bill Hagerty and Democratic nominee (and Memphian) Marquita Bradshaw. In Mississippi, Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith will try to retain her senate seat while Democratic challenger Mike Espy is hoping for a big shake-up. Arkansas's senate seat held by Tom Cotton is not being challenged by any Democratic candidate. Instead, Libertarian party nominee Ricky Harrington.

See below for crucial information for your state as you head to the polls:

TENNESSEE

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. across the state. Anyone in line when the polls close at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Click here to find your registration and polling place information. Voters must present proper photo I.D. to vote.

If you witness or experience any voter intimidation or harassment happening at your polling location in Tennessee, call 1-855-486-8386.

ARKANSAS

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. across the state. Anyone in line when the polls close at 7:30 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Click here to find your registration and polling place information. Voters must present proper photo I.D. to vote. See the chapter below for those requirements.

If you witness or experience any voter intimidation or harassment happening at your polling location in Arkansas, call 1-501-299-5589

MISSISSIPPI

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. across the state. Anyone in line when the polls close at 7:00 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Click here to find your registration and polling place information. Voters must present proper photo I.D. to vote.