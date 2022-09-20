Party in the park and register to vote

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, Memphis Artists for Change will host a "Party in the Park" event. Attendees can register to vote at the event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Artists for Change is scheduled to host several voter engagement events in recognition of National Voter Registration Day.

National Voter Registration Day is Sept. 20, and Memphis residents can attend the "Party at the Park” event at Jesse Turner Park from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a voter registration table set up where residents can register to vote. There will also music and a tent available for kids.

There will be a press conference held Friday, Sept 23 at the Shelby County Election Commission at noon.

Other events include phone banking at the Art House on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and community outreach on Thursday.