Voters in Tennessee must choose whether to vote by mail or in person

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can NOT vote in person.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — According to Tennessee law, people who have requested an absentee ballot cannot vote in person.

Voters must be sure when applying for an absentee ballot, that they absolutely do not want to vote in person.

"A voter who has submitted a request for an absentee ballot and then shows up at a polling location will not be allowed to vote except by provisional ballot," said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission.

Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, either by U.S. Mail, or by a private carrier, such as UPS or FedEx.

Dropping off a ballot in person is not allowed in Tennessee.

Those who decide they definitely want to vote absentee can find the form online, or by calling 222-1200.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is July 30th.

Early voting starts on July 17 and continues until August 1.