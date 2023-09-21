Voters speak on impact of jailer indictments, Sheriff Bonner statements just two weeks out from election day

Floyd Bonner chose to defend nine of his deputy jailers now indicted in the inmate death of Gershun Freeman.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Wednesday afternoon, September 20, 2023, mayoral candidate and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner made an announcement amid early voting. Bonner chose to defend nine of his deputy jailers now indicted in the inmate death of Gershun Freeman.

Fellow mayoral candidates Karen Camper, Van Turner, Michelle McKissack, Paul Young and JW Gibson, released statements criticizing the sheriff’s announcement – calling it tone deaf and astonishing.

Some voters, like Carla, don’t think Bonner’s announcement will change votes because some support a candidate with a track record in law enforcement.

“We need someone to come in aggressively and take back control of this city like we had prior,” Carla said, insinuating she’s voting for candidate Willie Herenton, one of the only candidates to say no comment on Sheriff Bonner’s announcement.

“I think the candidate that I initially chose has proven over the years that he can take back over the streets and the City of Memphis and do a phenomenal job like he has in the past,” Carla said.

Others, like Wesley Mitchell, said they agree with the sheriff’s claims on Wednesday.

“I will agree with Floyd Bonner that I think it really is a political motivation,” Mitchell said.

Bonner’s campaign manager sent ABC24 this statement Thursday:

“Anyone who has seen the video or followed this case knows that the jailers took necessary steps to restrain an inmate that was violent and dangerous and posed a threat to themselves and other inmates.”

Calling the indictment “… an orchestrated political stunt just two weeks before election day and the people of Memphis can see through this blatant disregard for justice and the gross attack on public safety officers.”

But a historian at Rhodes College said the sheriff is the one playing politics.

“Bonner’s accusing the D.A. of playing politics over the case and [District Attorney Steve] Mulroy’s like, ‘I’m not running this case I’m not in charge of the case so what are you even talking about right now’. So, you know the person who wins the playing politics prize for the day is Sheriff Bonner. No one’s playing politics harder than he is right now,” Historian Charles McKinney said.

All of this is encouraging some voters to wait until October 5 to cast their ballot.

“I’m just gonna wait ‘til election day – because you don’t know what other kind of bombshells are gonna drop,” Mitchell said.

Wesley Mitchell, a lifetime resident of Memphis said he feels the biggest issue with this election is the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission and the organization’s ability to hold power over the mayor.

“In my opinion that nonprofit has no business coming over into the city government lane and then not only being in the lane but then putting themselves in a position where they are superior to the mayors office,” Mitchell said.

Calling current sitting mayor and the office, “subordinate”.

“I mean he’s just subordinate to the 501c3 nonprofit [Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission],” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said, despite the crime problem in Memphis and the power struggle he describes between the Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission and the mayor’s office, he’s confident in his choice for mayor - even though he hasn’t voted yet.