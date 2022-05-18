x
Here's how you can make easy money on another delivery service app

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The food app "Waitr" said that it is looking to hire 200 new drivers in the Memphis area. 

Waitr said that applicants can start working immediately after hire. 

The food app also said that it is offering a gas card incentive for new hires. 

According to Waitr, all new hires will have access to the company's gas card program. The gas program gives drivers five percent off of gas at all major gas stations. 

Waitr said all applicants need is a valid driver's license, proof of car insurance, and a smartphone. 

Anyone who is interested can click the link to apply. 

