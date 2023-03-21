"Walkin' in Memphis" returns for 6th annual Down syndrome awareness walk

Like every year, loving father John Greer will start his walk 21 miles across the city of Memphis at 5 a.m. Greer walks in support of his daughter.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walkin in Memphis, the yearly Down syndrome awareness walk, returns for its 6th annual fundraising walk Tuesday, March 21.

Like every year, loving father John Greer will start his walk 21 miles across the city of Memphis at 5 a.m. Greer walks in support of his daughter Marley Grace Greer, who was born with Down syndrome.

Greer commits to spreading awareness about Down syndrome in a heartfelt way every year, raising thousands of dollars as he visits several well-known Memphis attractions along the way. The fundraiser's goal is $21,000.

The walk will begin at the Memphis/Arkansas bridge, and it will end with a celebration at the Hyatt Centric rooftop on Beale at 5 p.m.

The celebration is open to the public, and food for purchase will be available.

The bridge will also be lit up in colors of blue and yellow, in support of those diagnosed with Down syndrome.

All the proceeds raised from the fundraising walk will go directly to the Down Syndrome Association of Memphis and The Mid-South (DSAM), helping the organization continue to grow and expand programs to better support families in the Mid-South in the Mid-South.