Walmart to open new fulfillment center in Olive Branch

The 1,000,000+ sq. ft. facility will create around 250 full-time jobs across the region.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — Walmart announced plans to build a fulfillment center in Olive Branch Thursday to support the retailer’s rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce business. The facility, located at 10480 Marina Drive is set to open in Spring 2022. The new Olive Branch-based facility will create approximately 250 full-time, permanent jobs across the region.

Walmart fulfillment centers are an important part of the retailer’s supply chain network. The facility is part of a broader initiative to add more capacity into Walmart’s supply chain as the retailer prepares for growth.

"This significant investment by Walmart – in both a new fulfillment center and in DeSoto County’s workforce – is important to the overall economy of the region and the entire state," said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. "Hundreds of new employees at the Olive Branch fulfillment center will strengthen the local tax base, building stronger communities throughout the region that will benefit generations of Mississippians to come."

The fulfillment center is currently hiring full-time positions, including the following leadership positions: General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Maintenance Manager, Transportation Manager, Human Resources Manager, Environmental Health and Safety Operations Manager, and Systems Area Manager.