Want to become a Memphis police officer? Hiring event being held Friday

It's part of MPD's Best in Blue spring hiring event.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t procrastinate, here’s a great opportunity if you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement. The Memphis Police Department’s recruiting sessions will be held Friday, March 6 in the Benjamin Hooks Library located at 3030 Poplar Ave. The sessions begin at 3pm, 4pm and 6pm.

For those that are unable to attend the March 6 sessions, a follow up event is scheduled for March 12 and sessions begin at 4pm and 5pm in the Benjamin Hooks Library.

The Memphis Police Department’s Recruiting Team is available to answer your questions about the hiring process and career opportunities within MPD. To learn more or apply go to: www.joinmpd.com

The city’s 134th Basic Recruit class starts in July 6, 2020 and ends December 2, 2020.

To meet the minimum qualifications for the police officer position, applicants Must meet the following:

Attain 21 years of age upon completion of the Police Basic Training program (note: there is no maximum age limit).

Meet college, military, or work experience to qualify. An Honorable discharge from military service, if applicable.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a good driving record as a condition for continued employment.

Not have been convicted of, pled guilty to, or entered a plea to any violent misdemeanor or felony charges.

Not convicted of charges/violations of any federal/state laws relating to force, theft, dishonesty, gambling, alcohol (liquor) or controlled substances.

A Citizen of the United States OR a permanent legal resident of the United States who is an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Armed Forces (requires such an individual to apply for and obtain citizenship within six years of the employment start date).