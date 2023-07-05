Warehouse near Summer Ave set on fire during July 4

MFD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Tuesday, July 4, The Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said they responded to a warehouse fire near Summer Ave.

Memphis firefighters said the fire was reported around 8:00 p.m., and they began firefighting operations immediately after arriving on the scene.

MFD said the fire was started on the second floor of the building. It took firefighters until 9:30 p.m. to get the blaze under control.

The fire caused $300,000 in damages to the structure, according to MFD.

No injuries were reported, according to MFD.