Warm temperatures headed just in time for these weekend events!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s been a long, cold weekend in Memphis, but temperatures are warming up just in time for some fun, family friendly weekend events. If you’re trying to find something to do with the kids, here are some things you can consider doing this weekend.

The ‘Shakin the mess outta misery’ play opens at the historic Hattiloo Theatre tonight, and the show will run through February 26. The play tells the story of a daughter who shares memories of being raised by a community of women after losing her mother as a child. You can catch it tonight art 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, you can see Collage Dance Collective’s annual winter Black History program, “Rise”. The piece centers the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., featuring his final speech "The Mountaintop," which he gave in 1968 right before he was murdered in Memphis. The program will be held at the Cannon Center at 7:30 p.m.

Also happening this weekend is the Bluff City Polar Bear Plunge and Chili cookoff. That will be held Saturday at Liberty Stadium starting at 10 a.m.

The Children's Museum of Memphis’ annual fundraising event ‘Cirque Du CMOM in Wonderland’ kicks off Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.