Warming Center opens Friday, Saturday & Sunday at Hollywood Community Center

The Warming Center will open Friday, January 8, Saturday, January 9 & Sunday, January 10, 7:00 p.m. – 7:00 a.m. each day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis has implemented its cold weather plan and will open a Warming Center beginning Friday evening, through the weekend.

A Warming Center is a place residents can go to to get inside, out of extremely cold temperatures, after normal business hours, when primary locations such as malls, shopping centers, libraries, and community centers are closed.

Anyone who is looking for a place to get out of the extreme cold after regular business hours is welcome.

HOURS and LOCATION:

Hollywood Community Center (1560 N. Hollywood Street)

The Warming Center will open Friday, January 8, Saturday, January 9 & Sunday, January 10 from 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. each day.

Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations are encouraged to contact the Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue or for additional local shelters call (901) 529-4545.

For assistance regarding transportation, beginning at 6:00 p.m., please contact the Office of Emergency Management (OEM) at (901) 297-1680.