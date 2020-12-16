Warming Center to open Wednesday night at Hollywood Community Center
The City of Memphis will open the warming center Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis says a warming center will open Wednesday night at the Hollywood Community Center.
The center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
The Hollywood Community Center is located at 1560 N. Hollywood St.
For overnight accommodations, call (901) 529-4545.