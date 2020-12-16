x
Warming Center to open Wednesday night at Hollywood Community Center

The City of Memphis will open the warming center Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
AP_cold weather temps temperature

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis says a warming center will open Wednesday night at the Hollywood Community Center.

The center will open at 7 p.m. and close at 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Hollywood Community Center is located at 1560 N. Hollywood St.