While some in Memphis want to cut ties with Waste Pro, Germantown has extended the company's contract

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — While some Memphis City Council members want the city to cut ties with Waste Pro over what they call a “lack of sufficient services,” Germantown has renewed its contract with the company for another five years.

According to a news release from Waste Pro, Germantown unanimously approved the contract renewal due to “outstanding service for the past five years.”

The release goes on to say Germantown first contracted with Waste Pro in 2016. The new contract goes into effect July 1st, and about 13,000 Germantown customers will continue to receive weekly garbage, recycling, yard waste, and bulk pickup.

Tuesday, two Memphis council members said they plan to introduce a resolution asking Memphis to cut ties with Waste Pro of Tennessee, over what they said is a lack of sufficient services in some neighborhoods.

In a news release Tuesday, Councilmen Ford Canale and Chase Carlisle said the Mayor’s Action Center has received more than 2,000 complaints over the last 30 days, and that trash continues to pile up.