Watch: Good Samaritans rush to help victims of car crash in Cordova

Rebecca Huckabee-Lewis shared this video with ABC24 of the crash at Walnut Grove near Walnut Bend Wednesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Amazing video Wednesday morning in Cordova shows good Samaritans rushing to help victims of a crash.

Rebecca Huckabee-Lewis shared this video with ABC24 of the crash at Walnut Grove near Walnut Bend. She said it happened about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Bystanders rushed to help those who were inside an SUV that overturned onto its side. At one point, you can see them pulling a young child to safety.

Memphis Police said the crash happened when a car pulled into the intersection, causing the two cars to collide. The driver who pulled into the intersection told MPD she tried to turn onto Walnut Bend from Walnut Grove but got stuck. She was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

The driver hit by the car which pulled into the intersection was taken to Regional One Hospital with injuries, and is expected to be OK. No other injuries were reported, MPD said.