Memphis man who witnessed Rayshard Brooks' killing and whose car was shot by an Atlanta police officer is telling what he saw

Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police in a Wendy's drive-thru on June 12.

ATLANTA — Melvin Evans, the Memphis man whose car was allegedly hit by a bullet from the gun of an Atlanta police officer, on June 12, who was firing at Rayshard Brooks at a Wendy's in Southeast Atlanta, will give his account of the incident Thursday morning.

Evans says he and two friends were in his car waiting in line at the Wendy's drive-thru when he witnessed the altercation between Brooks and two Atlanta police officers.

Evans and another witness who was in his car will appear Thursday morning with their attorney Shean Williams of The Cochran Firm in Atlanta.

It was Friday night, June 12, at around 10:30 p.m. when Atlanta police were called to a Wendy's fast-food restaurant off University Avenue to reports of a man sleeping in his car in the drive-thru line.

In the beginning, the interaction between the officers and Rayshard Brooks was calm and cordial, but, things escalated and Brooks was shot, later dying.

The interaction between Brooks and officers was all caught on a bodycam and dashcam, that video was released by the Atlanta Police Department.