Tyre Nichols tribute in pictures from celebration of life service | Watch

Nichols' friends and loved ones are gathered to honor the person who had a bright smile and touched many lives long before his death turned into a national cause.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The celebration of life service held Wednesday for Tyre Nichols in Memphis is remembering and paying tribute to someone who was was a deeply loved son and brother, a father, a skateboarder, a 49ers fan - and so much more.

Nichols' friends and loved ones are gathered to honor the person who had a bright smile and touched many lives long before his death turned into a national cause.

“He was one of those people who made everyone around them happy,” said Lucille Washington, Tyre’s Step-Grandmother at a previous memorial service.

“My son was a beautiful soul, and he touched everyone,” his mother RowVaughn said.

At the funeral services on Wednesday in Memphis, a tribute was played of his life in pictures. It began with a quote from him: "My vision is to bring viewers deep into what I am seeing through my eye and through my lens."