Water boil advisory issued by mayor of West Helena, Arkansas

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — An advisory warning citizens to boil their water in West Helena, Arkansas has been issued by mayor Christopher Franklin.

According to the mayor, the community's SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system malfunctioned/failed early Sunday morning. That resulted in water not being sent out from their water plant after it was treated, he said.

The SCADA malfunction deprived West Helena's water system and north water tank of the continuous water supply, according to Calvin Murdock, the general manager of West Helena Water Utilities.

Citizens are urged to boil water for at least one minute before cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes as well.

All ice cubes previously made should be disposed of and only boiled water should be used for making ice, according to Murdock.

The precautionary notice will remain in effect "until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink," according to Murdock.

Mayor Franklin said the proper service and repair technicians have been contacted to remedy the problem, but the boil order remains in effect.