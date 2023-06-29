Water distribution available in Millington and Bartlett

SCEMHSA said the City of Millington and the City of Bartlett partnered with their agency to support those in need.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water will be distributed at three locations on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 to help several people who are still without utilities, Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (SCEMHSA) said.

Water distribution will be available at the following locations:

Baker Community Center located at 7942 Church St. Millington, Tennessee from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bartlett Baptist Church located at 3465 Kirby Whitten Bartlett, Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Faith Baptist Church located at 3755 N. Germantown Rd. Bartlett, Tennessee from 10 a.m. to 7 a.m.