Water distribution in Helena-West Helena as water issues continue

Cases of water will be distributed in Helena-West Helena at 1125 Springdale Rd. Tuesday. The time for water pickup is still unclear.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mid-Delta Community Services said it will distribute cases of water Tuesday, June 27 to the residents of Helena/West Helena at 1125 Springdale Rd.

The time for water pickup is still unclear. Mid-Delta Community Services said they will inform residents when they can come pickup water as soon as they know what time the delivery truck will arrive.

Helena-West Helena residents still have little to no access to clean running water after a "computer-like failure" at the city's utility company led to malfunctions with the water filtration and treatment system.

Residents must show proof of residency to receive water cases.

How city leaders are responding to the disaster

Helena-West Helena Judge Clark Hall received orders from Mayor Christopher Franklin to deploy the Arkansas National Guard (ARNG) and declare a verbal disaster on Sunday, June 25 after several malfunctions at the city's water treatment plant, Phillips County Office of Emergency said.

The Water Treatment Plant's SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system crashed Sunday morning, and after making some repairs, the company's water treatment system and filters became nonfunctional, causing all residents to lose access to clean water.

ARNG dispatched soldiers from Whitehall Armory to respond to the water disaster mission, and several soldiers were stationed at the West Helena Fire Department located at 98 Plaza St. to help distribute clean water from water tanks Sunday night.

As a precaution, ARNG said those who filled up water containers from water tanks at 98 Plaza St. Sunday night should still adhere to the boil water advisory.

Although the water that was distributed from the tanks was properly treated and clean, the tanks the water was transported in may not have been fully treated, ARNG said.

The ARNG said it hopes to resolve issues with the water supply sometime Monday, June 26.