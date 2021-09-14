Water main break in Germantown causes water shutoffs and detour

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — What’s in the water in Germantown? Or better yet, what’s in the water mains in Germantown?
For the third time in two weeks, the Memphis suburb is drying out after a water main break. Tuesday's rupture, which was on Farmington Boulevard at Whispering Pines, caused temporary water shutoffs to people living in the area.
The last two breaks were a couple of miles away, in the same section of Neshoba Road. Germantown Police set up a detour route for Tuesday’s break, but did not give an estimate on when repairs will be finished.