Water main break in Germantown causes water shutoffs and detour

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — What’s in the water in Germantown? Or better yet, what’s in the water mains in Germantown?

For the third time in two weeks, the Memphis suburb is drying out after a water main break. Tuesday's rupture, which was on Farmington Boulevard at Whispering Pines, caused temporary water shutoffs to people living in the area.

The last two breaks were a couple of miles away, in the same section of Neshoba Road. Germantown Police set up a detour route for Tuesday’s break, but did not give an estimate on when repairs will be finished.

Eastbound Farmington Boulevard from Whispering Pines Drive to Allenby Road is closed to traffic due to a water main break. Public Works crews are on the scene and will be temporarily shutting off water services to residents in the area in order to make the necessary repairs. pic.twitter.com/rN8jN8mjUo — City of Germantown (@germantowntenn) September 14, 2021