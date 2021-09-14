x
Water main break in Germantown causes water shutoffs and detour

For the third time in two weeks, the Memphis suburb is drying out after a water main break.
Credit: Ryan Cleek / WATN
Water main break on Farmington Boulevard in Germantown forces water shutoffs and detour.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — What’s in the water in Germantown? Or better yet, what’s in the water mains in Germantown?

For the third time in two weeks, the Memphis suburb is drying out after a water main break. Tuesday's rupture, which was on Farmington Boulevard at Whispering Pines, caused temporary water shutoffs to people living in the area.

The last two breaks were a couple of miles away, in the same section of Neshoba Road. Germantown Police set up a detour route for Tuesday’s break, but did not give an estimate on when repairs will be finished.

