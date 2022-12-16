Portion of downtown Memphis street collapses during sewer repairs

Before fully restoring the street, additional sewer repair work was also taking place, according to MLGW.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A portion of Monroe Avenue in downtown Memphis collapsed Friday as MLGW crews were working on repairing sewers.

According to a statement from MLGW, the street was impacted by a water main break earlier this year.

While sewer contractors were working Friday, MLGW said a piece of the roadbed broke off, fell and fractured the water main in a different location. MLGW said the flow of water from the break undermined the soil under the road, causing additional sections of the road to collapse.

The water main break was repaired and service was restored.