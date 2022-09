According to MLGW, 250 to 300 customers are affected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW crews are repairing a water main leak on A.W. Willis Avenue. The road is currently closed between Second Street and Main Street.

A detour is currently in place. Drivers should use a different route.